Matz Was Better But Mets Lose Another One • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Steven Matz was the only reason for any optimism at Citi Field Saturday evening. The Mets left-hander who has been struggling tossed six innings and allowed one run on three hits but Colorado Rockies starter Chad Bettis got the necessary run support and did just as well.

And with the Mets offense in a tailspin, an issue during this homestand, the Rockies got two runs and it was supported by a first inning home run to deep center from Nolan Arenado, his eighth of the season.

The Mets got shutout, 2-0, the third time in their last six games a run has not come home. They look lost at the plate but manager Mickey Callaway was enthused as to how Matz threw with conviction and how he settled down after that first inning home run.

“Did a good job with the tempo in between pitches,” said Callaway. Matz (1-3) gave up three hits and struck out five and got the loss. It was his longest outing since July 3, 2017 at Washington. So this was a good sign for the Mets a team that is dealing with adversity after getting off to a quick and good start in April.

Earlier it was official that Matt Harvey was designated for assignment. So the Mets starting rotation, already with a struggling Zach Wheeler, and concern about right-hander Jacob deGrom, needed a boost from Matz Saturday night.

“The rhythm gave me more conviction,” said Matz. “It’s good to see results. It’s a building block.” However, the Mets with their anemic offense could not get Matz the necessary run support and lost their fifth straight game for the first time this season.

Is this Mets season slipping away in early May? Obvious that assumption can’t be determined with 31 games played, but this homestand with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Braves and two losses to the Rockies has not resembled a Mets team that was a National League best 16-8 two weeks ago.

“Nobody can say trouble or not,” said Callaway when asked if his team is not responding.”In baseball these things happen.” Two of the Mets six hits were from Jay Bruce, and Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-4 who has been consistent with the second best batting average in the National League.

But as Brandon Nimmo said, “Only two runs, obvious like to take that as a win. It’s disturbing but this is baseball.” Yes allowing two runs and because Matz had that conviction, but the Mets are obviously not playing the same type of baseball they did a few weeks ago.

Sunday afternoon they will try and avoid being swept for the second time this week. There is a chance to avoid that with 2-1 Noah Syndergaard on the mound. But the Mets need to get some hits and of course score some runs, and right now that is more than a matter of conviction.

