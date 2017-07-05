Mayagüez & JJ Barea Happy With This Win • Latino Sports

Mayagüez, PR – J.J. Barea is a very happy coach today as his team, Los Indios de Mayaguez pulled off an important victory over the Santeros de Aguada at their home court, El Palacio de Recreación y Deportes.

Barea, 33 the Dallas Mavericks point guard is preparing himself for a future off the court as he knows that his playing days might be over in a couple of years. Barea had to get special permission from both, his team and the NBA in order to coach his hometown team.

The Indios were not playing above .500 and had a slim chance to make it to the playoffs. However, since Barea became head coach, the team began to play above .500, their attendance increased and were able to have a good enough record to play Quebradilla for a decisive playoff spot. That game was the most important game of Barea’s short coaching career and his team pulled off a blowout victory with a score of 84-70.

By winning, Mayagüez now had to face their neighboring town, Aguada and their team Los Santeros who were the league leaders. Barea’s team had to play without one of the two reinforcement players due to injury (Each team is allowed to have two non-natives, sometimes called “imports”, or reinforcement players.)

Barea’s team lost that first game away, however, it was a close one as they only lost by six points. That set the stage for yesterday’s 4th of July game in Mayagüez. Another loss here at home would have put them in a 0-2 deficit in a 4 of 7 series.

However, the strong support from the local fans and the solid defense of the Indios gave Mayagüez a solid victory without their second imported player. If they were supposed to be at a disadvantage it was not seen on the court as Mayaguez was ahead throughout the game and defeated Aguada by 14 points.

Next game is set for Thursday at Aguada.