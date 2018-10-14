Meeting The Super Bowl III Champs, Jets Lead Colts • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ- With less than nine minutes left in the Third Quarter, the New York Jets lead the Indianapolis Colts by a 30-20 score. In a game full of penalties and turnovers, the J-E-T-S may hold on to win their second consecutive game.

As New York continues to move the ball for another score, my personal highlight today was meeting the Super Bowl III champions. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Super Bowl champs took part in a pre-game breakfast for Jets Rewards Members at MetLife Stadium.

For the record, I met the Jets most iconic player, Joe Namath. Of course, that was before the rest of the Media swarmed Namath and hounded him for questions. Knowing that I didn’t stand a shot of getting a question fed to him, I enjoyed chatting with former players DT Paul Rochester and TE Peter Lammons. Rather than talk about the 1968 Championship Season and their Super Bowl III shocking 16-7 upset over the Baltimore Colts, I enjoyed learning about how the NFL and AFL merger slightly increased their pay.

In addition, both Rochester and Lammons discussed how they worked regular jobs during the offseason and following their playing day. For both players, they were proud to be wearing their uniforms together. As Lammons pointed out, “More than likely, this will be the last time we’ll be together. After three quarters, Jets lead Colts by a shaky 33-20 score. Can the Jets hold on for the win? Or will the Colts mount a rally to stun the J-E-T-S?