Memorial Day Baseball: Yanks Fall To Astros • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a breezy and sunless day at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees had no answers for the defending World Series Champions, the Houston Astros. Like a skilled surgeon, the Astros dissected the Yankees offensively and defensively.

Despite being 16 games over .500, the Pinstripes have been inconsistent over their past four games at home. Currently playing a six-game homestand, the Yanks are 2-2 and following Monday’s loss, they are now 2.0 games back of the American League East leading Boston Red Sox. On a positive note, the Yankees have homered in eight of their last nine games in which they crushed 26 home runs. In addition, Didi Gregorious had his first multi-hit game (2-for-4) since May 3 at Houston. Consistency is always key…

With so much baseball left to be played, the Yankees are still in position to strengthen their small ball offense and trade for a starting pitcher. As powerful as they are hitting wise, I don’t believe it’ll be enough for them to considered serious contenders.

On Monday, it appeared the Astros were on cruise control. Leading the way was their starting pitcher Justin Verlander who picked up his seventh win of the season. Since being traded to Houston last August, Verlander is 16-3 with a 1.36 ERA. Complimenting him was reigning Latino Sports MVP 2B Jose Altuve. In going 1-for-4, Altuve also crushed his 4th home run of the season. With two more games remaining in their series, anything is possible. The second game of the three game series will be played tomorrow at 7:05pm.

Tomorrow’s pitching duel consist of Yankees LHP C.C. Sabathia (2-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (7-0, 204 ERA). Will the Yankees be able to produce runs and steady pitching? Or will Houston own them again? Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way!

Game Summary: Monday, May 28, 2018