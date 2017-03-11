Mercy, Mercy Me: Puerto Rico Wins By Mercy Rule • Latino Sports

Let me start by saying that all of those people who thought that Puerto Rico was going to be slaughtered by Venezuela, please eat your hearts out.

Why would some people say that? Well let’s start with the pitching matchup:

For Venezuela: RHP Felix Hernandez. Hernandez, the Seattle Mariners’ star, is considered one of the best pitchers on the planet, having won the 2010 American League Cy Young Award and finishing in the top eight of voting five other times, including runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2014. He is a six-time All-Star who has two ERA crowns (2010 and 2014) and a lifetime record of 154-109 with a 3.16 ERA.

For Puerto Rico: RHP Seth Lugo, 27, who had a breakout season for the Mets last year and was notable for a remarkable spin rate on his breaking ball. This was the first WBC start for Lugo, whose grandfather was born in Puerto Rico and later relocated to Louisiana. Lugo was 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) for the Mets last season and is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA so far in spring training.

From the above pitching stats alone you can see why some would think that Puerto Rico was going to have a tough time trying to hit a super star pitcher like King Felix.

If you add to the Venezuelan pitching the following superstars: Houston’s José Altuve; Triple Crown Winner, Detroit’s, Miguel Cabrera; Kansa City, Alcides Escobar; Tigers, Victor Martinez; Marlins, Martin Prado you might understand why someone like a former Yankee radio announcer, Venezuelan Beto Villa would text a message stating, “Only a miracle would save Puerto Rico from the beating that they were going to get from the Venezuelan team.”

Well, poor Beto Villa, who was once again proven incorrect in his reporting as Puerto Rico not only beat team Venezuela, but mercy ruled them by scoring more than 10 unanswered runs by the 7th inning beating Venezuela’s power team, 11-0.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Correa’s impressive shift to third: With a slew of shortstops, including the Indians’ Francisco Lindor and the Cubs’ Javier Baez, Puerto Rico moved Correa to third base for the Classic, and the Astros’ star made a seamless transition, with two remarkable stops.

In the fifth, Correa made a diving snag to his left to rob Salvador Perez of a hit. Then, in the sixth with Venezuela threatening to cut into Puerto Rico’s 2-0 lead, Correa threw across his body to get Martin Prado on a one-hopper for the second out. Though the play left two Venezuelans into scoring position, neither would score. Correa’s homer gave Puerto Rico a 3-0 lead a half-inning later. “He did everything,” Puerto Rico manager Edwin Rodriguez said. “With any game, we have the kind of team that any given day, somebody has got to step up, and we saw that today.”