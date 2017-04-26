Metropolitan Baseball Club Still Down By Five • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After five innings of Wednesday Night Baseball here at Citi Field, the Mets are still down to the Braves by five runs. Desperately trying to avoid a season high five-game losing, the Amazins managed to tack on a run in the bottom of the fourth innings.

Unfortunately for them, Atlanta added a run in the fifth inning and now lead New York by a score of 6-1. In addition to holding a comfortable five-run lead, the Braves have also outhit the Mets, 12-2. The only statistic the Mets have bested Atlanta is their 3-0 on errors.

Mets starting RHP Robert Gsellman left the game after four innings. During his time on the mound, Gsellman threw 100 throws, allowed 10 hits, six runs, three walks in two strikouts of work. Gsellman’s counterpart, Braves RHP Julio Teheran has thrown 95 pitches in which he allowed two hits, one run, four walks, and one run in six innings of work.

