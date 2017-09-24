Mets Ask Fans For Hurricane Maria Relief Support • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

by Daniel Rivera

Flushing, NY – With the season, already long lost and that’s left there but to play for pride two members of the New York Mets took to the press to remind New Yorkers that life still exists outside of America’s favorite past time.

The Mets issued a press release in the middle of their 3-2 loss to NL East Division rival Washington announcing that they will join New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico. The club will be holding a drive from Monday, September 25th – Friday, September 29th at Citi Field.

The first three days of the drive will coincide with the final homestand against the Atlanta Braves. As per the press release fan donations will be accepted between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. one these dates. On Thursday and Friday, donations will be accepted between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All donations will be collected outside the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, Left Field Gate and Bullpen Gate.

Fighting back strong emotions Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones and starting RHP Seth Lugo stood in front of a crowd of reporters to encourage not just fans, but citizens of the greater New York metropolitan, area to dig deep and make contributions to aid the 3.5 million citizens of their native Puerto Rico which was left in virtual ruins at the hands of Hurricane Maria.

Lugo, who pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, revealed to reporters that he spoke with his grandmother, who resides in San German, Puerto Rico, prior to this afternoon’s game. He also read from the press release as to which items (all to be unopened and packaged) will be accepted at the ballpark. They are as follows:

Batteries

Flashlights and portable lanterns

Diapers and baby wipes

Cases of water

Feminine hygiene products

Canned Food

Non-perishable food

While joining in the plea for assistance the cameras could not ignore Bones attempt to fight back his emotions. Unlike the younger Lugo the former relief pitcher, who spent parts of ten years with the Padres, Brewers, Yankees, Reds, Royals, Orioles and Marlins has not been as fortunate. Bones told reporters that his hometown of Guayama was destroyed.

When asked if he could contact any relatives a choked-up Bones replied, “Not really. I haven’t talked to my dad yet. It’s been tough. I know he’s fine. I know through one of my nieces. She was able to drive to San Juan to make the phone calls. All I know is San Juan is the only area with reception [for] cellphones.”

As a reference point Bones informed reporters that former Red Sox’s RHP Rogelio (Torres) “Roger” Moret is from Guayama as is Twins LF Eddie Rosario. Bones also express his confidence in Eduardo Cintrón’s (Guayama’s mayor) efforts to get the situation under control given the extreme circumstances.