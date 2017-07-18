 Mets’ Catcher René Rivera On His WBC Journey • Latino Sports

Mets’ Catcher René Rivera On His WBC Journey

Rene Rivera HeadshotFlushing, NY – Six months have already passed since Team Puerto Rico’s remarkable journey in the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC) and yet it’s still a topic of discussion on the impact of their success throughout the entire tournament.

On the eve of Latino Sports honoring Mets’ catcher, René Rivera, starting pitcher, Seth Lugo and infielder T.J. Rivera for their phenomenal exploits in the WBC, I sat down with Rivera who shared his recollections on what he truly experienced watching his teammates who were united together for a fundamental purpose: a better Puerto Rico.

Although their journey didn’t bring back to their beloved island medals made of gold, they carried something so much more in their hearts that can only be best described in Spanish: Me siento orgulloso de ser puertorriqueño.

I am proud to be a Puerto Rican.

About Danny Torres

