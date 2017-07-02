For The Mets, It's About The Chase, Not The Catch • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a sunny and hot day at Citi Field, the New York Mets will play their 81st game of the season. With a 38-42 record, the Amazins will face their National League East rivals, the woeful 26-53 Philadelphia Phillies.

Pitching for the Amazins today is RHP Rafael Montero. With an unimpressive 1-4 record, Montero will have the opportunity to lead New York to victory that will place them three games behind .500. Tall order for the pitcher but if he and the Amazins focus more on the chase, instead of trying to catch the win, they’ll be okay. Tune In, Watch, Always Believe…

Postgame Results: One horrific second inning was all that the Mets needed to thwart their chances of sweeping their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. Sunday’s game was a game where the starting pitcher didn’t cause the team the game. Rather, it was the team who cost the pitcher the game.

In attempt to win his second consecutive start, Mets RHP Rafael Montero solid performance will be remembered more for his loss than the overall effort. In a situation where the record doesn’t tell you the entire story, Montero overcame a horrendous second inning where his teammates failed to produce the necessarry defensive stops.

As a result, the Phillies capitalized on the situation and with their pitcher, Nick Pivetta leading the way, they raced to a 4-0 lead. Thanks to the lack of run production from the Amazins’, the Phillies never relinguished their lead as they held on defeat the Amazins by a final score of 7-1. For Montero, he pitched 6.1 innings and struck out six batters.

On the negative side, Montero walked two batters, allowed four runs, and painfully earned an unjust fifth loss of the season. The only thing surprising about the Mets sloppy defense is that they completed the game without an error.

As disappointing as it was to witness the Amazins four-game winning streak snap, the team is heading in the right direction. As topsy-turvy as their season has been, they have 81 games to turn things around. With a 38-43 record, there’s no reason why New York can’t finish the season with record above .500. Next up, the Nats & Cards road show.

Following the All-Star Break, more of their players should be returning from the disabled list. In addition, the Mets don’t have to catch up to the Nationals for the National League East crown. Instead, they should continue to chase their obstacles and overcome them.

Game Summary: Sunday, July 2, 2017