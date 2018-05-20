Mets and D-Backs Tied Up; Emojibator News • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Sunday afternoon at Citi Field is the perfect way to conclude this weekend. After a few days of cloudy, misty, and eventually rainy weather, it’s great to see the sun is out and it’s warm outside.

With that said, after six innings of baseball, the New York Mets have rallied from a one-run deficit to level the score at 1-1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hitting his first home run of the season, Mets SS Amed Rosario blasted his solo shot in the bottom of the six inning. By the time I post this article, I hope the Amazins are winning.

Last October, I attended the Third Annual Sex Expo in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. I enjoyed the experience. It was educational and it was great meeting and catching up with everyone in attendance. Following the Expo, I had interviewed Kris Jandler, Co-founder of Emojibator. From my end, I enjoyed learning about her company and misson.

Truth be told, prior to our interview, I knew little about emojis. Seven months later, I still know little about emojis but at least I’m now familiar with the role of eggplants in the digital world we live today. Anyways, here’s my interview with Kris from last October, click here.

Fast forward to May and the fine folks from Emojibator and the New Society for Wellness (NSFW), emailed me some news that some of our readers maybe interested in. If interested in reading about it, simply go to the next page. Now in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mets blasted back-to-back home runs courtesy of Asdrúbal Cabrera and Amed Rosario (his second for the day). Mets now lead 4-1.