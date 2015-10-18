Mets Defeat Cubs In NLCS Opener [Photos] • Latino Sports

Queens, NY – Latino Sports photographer, Bill Menzel, was at Citi Field covering Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and Chicago Mets.

In front of an energetic crowd of 44,287, New York prevailed and clubbed Chicago in the later innings for a 4-1 victory. Leading the way for the Mets were Matt Harvey, Daniel Murphy and Jeurys Familia who combined for 10 strikeouts, a home run and a RBI performance.

So before you tune in to watch tonight’s Game Two of the NLCS, take a moment to enjoy Bill’s photos. With that said, “Let’s Go Mets!”