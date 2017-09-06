Mets Defeat Phillies In Rain-Shortened Game • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It rained, it poured, and the Amazins emerged victorious!

Playing a six-inning rain-shortened game on Wednesday night, the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a 6-3 score at Citi Field. With the win, the Mets won their 60th game of the season and are three wins away from avoiding a 100-loss season.

Led by Mets RHP Roberto Gsellman 6.0-inning, 4-strikeout complete game performance, New York jumped into 6-0 lead. While it was Gsellman who lead the Amazins on Wednesday night, it was C Travis d’Arnaud’s three-run homer in the first inning that provided his pitcher some breathing space to simply go out and throw.

For the first five innings, the Mets were on cruise control until the Phillies had a three-run surge in the sixth inning. Due to the nonstop rain, the rain was delayed for 57 minutes. Under MLB rules, there was enough innings played to be considered an official game.

Following the win, the Mets completed their third game of their seven-game homestand.

Next up for the 2-1 homestanding Amazins will be the Cincinnati Reds. Despite a season already lost, New York will have their opportunity to secure their precious three wins during this four-game series. Win three, Mets avoid a 100-loss season. Win two, close but no cigar. Win one, anything is possible. Lose all four, oh boy. Tune In, Always Believe…

