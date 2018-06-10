Mets Defeat Yanks, Losing Streak Concludes • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flusing, NY – Desperately needing a win, the New York Mets snapped their eight-game losing streak as they prevailed to a 2-0 win over their crosstown town rivals, the New York Yankees. Amazin’ RHP Seth Lugo did what many didn’t believe was possible and that was outduel the Yanks ace pitcher, Luis Severino in his hard-fought victory.

Along with Lugo’s clutch performance, Mets Todd Frazier produced the game-winning score with his fifth inning two-run home run blast. Once Sunday night’s win was in the record book, the Mets six-game losing streak against the Pinstripes ended as they improved to a 47-68 regular Subway Series season record. Good Night, Always Believe!

Game Summary: Sunday, June 3, 2018