Mets and deGrom Get Make-Up Win Over Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Jacob deGrom is in that role now of earning that possible honor as a Cy Young Award winning pitcher. Prior to the Mets make-up game in the Bronx Monday night and a 8-5 win over the Yankees, manager Mickey Callaway said, deGrom, the MLB leader with an 1.81 was in that race with himself.

But there will also be an innings watch for deGrom who tossed 6.21 innings on five hits and three runs before he was removed and the bullpen tool over. He has back-to-back wins that went along with 12 strikeouts and a streak of allowing three earned runs or fewer in 21 straight starts, the second longest single season streak in Mets franchise history.

And to backup deGrom, the Mets hit a combined five home runs. Amed Rosario hit his first career leadoff home run, Jose Bautista hit a two -run home run in the fourth inning, his 19th home run at the current Yankee Stadium, Brandon Nimmo hit a solo shot in the seventh inning, and Michael Conforto went back-to-back with a solo shot home run, and Todd Frazier hit a solo shot in the sixth.

All good news for the Mets who got a split of the six games this season in this annual inter league series.

“He was dominant but threw a lot of pitches,” Frazier said about the Mets ace. “We just have not given him enough run support but he looks pretty darn good.”

Rosario and Bautista hit two of the home runs off Yankees starter Luis Severino, 4.0 innings 7 hits , 4 runs and six strikeouts, and the Right-hander took his sixth loss and had his shortest start of the season.

“He was not crisp,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Mets did a good job with his slider. They put some good things on his slider. Did not see that life on his slider and fastball. We got to help him out and get to the the bottom of it. He’s so important, so dynamic.”

Boone added that there are components that need to be worked out for the Yankees ace. “There is a flatness other teams take advantage of.”

The Mets took advantage of the slider and a fastball that Severino could not locate. And overall, their offense produced 15 hits in winning their fourth game in their last five. And though this game was more important for the Yankees as they continue to solidify a postseason spot, more so the AL wildcard than a division title, with Boston up by 10 games in the division, the emphasis is getting Severino back on track.

Miguel Andujar hit the Yankees lone homerun, a two run blast off Seth Lugo in the eighth inning that made a usual Mets-Yankees encounter interesting. But the Mets got the added run in the ninth and left the Bronx with enthusiasm as their season long road trip continues at Baltimore and Philadelphia.

All and all a good night for the Mets.