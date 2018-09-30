Mets & Fans Honor The Captain In Dramatic Fashion • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – They had to wait and most of the 43,928 at Citi Field Saturday night watched the Marlins and Mets

They waited for David Wright and the love fest that started with his debut in 2004 against the Montreal Expos at Shea Stadium and may never conclude. The Mets won a 13-inning marathon 1-0, their eighth walk-off win of the season was a good ending to a long night in honor of the Captain.

The second to last game of the season was meaningless for both teams. But David Wright, the Captain, and perhaps the most popular Met in this era said his goodbye.

He will be in uniform and on the bench Sunday afternoon for the season finale. However this was a finale that David Wright had not envisioned. And if the recurring pain to his neck and back were not a factor, of course there would be more of David Wright and his quest in helping this organization return to a World Series.

Jose Reyes started alongside his teammate in the infield for the first time since September 28, 2011 against the Cincinnati Reds and led off the Mets first inning with a double.

“That was special,” Wright said. “I will live and die with this team.” He thanked the fans and shook the hand of every media member as they exited the Mets clubhouse after a long evening that culminated with a video board tribute and David Wright addressing the fans as to how much he loved them.

And it was this bond with teammates that made David Wright the special player. That continued all these years and during his two-and-a half battle to get back on the field that resulted in his final at bats Saturday night.

Austin Jackson ended the long night with the walk-off double. David Wright seemed to be more happy for his teammate. Jackson, a seasoned veteran is a late comer to the Mets, acquired for outfield help and this was a moment he will never forget.

“He’s a special guy and this was a highlight of my career,” Jackson said. “He is always ready to work and a teammate that you will always look up to.”

David Wright does not know where he goes from here. There is pain that he deals with on a daily basis. He did not want to take off the uniform Saturday night and there is one more time he will get to put it on.

The goal was to be activated this year. He drew a laugh about the on base percentage of zero and that is not what he, the Mets, or fans expected. But that is all overlooked because the battle and struggle to get back on the field was good enough.

The seven-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner said his Major League debut and playing in his first World Series, 2015, will always be remembered.

And of course that love affair with the fans, That continued well after his on field thank you speech to the fans and New York City. It was a memorable night at Citi Field.

That love will never go away with David Wright and the New York Mets.

Comment: [email protected]