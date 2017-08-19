Mets Fire Sale, or Building For Future? • Latino Sports

Queens, NY – We are barely getting over the news that the New York Mets had traded outfielder, Curtis Granderson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday when today we wake up to the news that another player and another good friend, Rene Rivera was awarded to the Chicago Cubs on a waiver claim.

Two players, in two days, OK, Sandy Alderson give us some bit of light as to the strategy here? We know that the Mets have a solid core group of pitchers and with Familia due to return soon the bullpen should be solid as well.

You also have been bringing up youngsters from the minors making for a much younger team. Now, is this a strategy, preparing for 2018 and beyond?

The Mets are presently, 20 games back in the National League East standings, in fourth place behind: Atlanta (19 games back), Miami (14 games) and Washington in first place.

Perhaps most Mets fans would agree with this strategy? I don’t know, but look forward to hearing from my Mets fans.

What do you think is going on with the Mets?