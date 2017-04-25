Mets Game Postponed: Reading Hemingway • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a rainy and gloomy Tuesday afternoon, the game between National League East rivals, the New York Mets (8-11) and Atlanta Braves (6-12) was postponed. The Mets reported the game will be made up on September 25th.

While today’s game would have been the Mets 20th game of their early season, the September game will be one of their final ones of the season. Where the Amazins stand then may or may not decide their postseason chances…

Moments after the game was officially cancelled, I was already inside Citi Field. Listening to sound of rain fall over Citi Field was peacful. Between the calm breeze and the rain drops bouncing off the empty seats, nature’s orchestra played her symphony.

With time slowed down, I pulled out my book, “The Short Stories of Ernest Hemingway.” As I opened my book, I started to read Hemingway’s short story, “The Capital of the World.” Taking place in Madrid, Spain, it’s about a young man named Paco who desires to become a matador. Madrid is the place where one goes to learn… or is it?

After reading a few pages, I completed what had to be finished and left Citi Field for the day. If two positive things that came out today’s postponed game is that the Mets didn’t suffer another loss and I managed to read Hemingway inside an empty Citi Field.