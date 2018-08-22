Mets Get Solid Relief And Win From Oswalt • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The Mets are finding ways to win since the All-Star break and also planning for next season with their pitching and what will be a revamped bullpen. Tuesday night at Citi Field, and after Steven Matz posted his longest outing since July 26th with 5.0 innings, Right-Hander Corey Oswalt stepped in.

Those three scoreless innings kept the Mets close after trailing 2-0. Two runs in the seventh inning and a four-run eighth that was highlighted by a Michael Conforto three-run homer, his 18th, enabled the Mets to hold on and get the 6-3 win. It was the Mets 22nd come-from-behind win of the season.

But the talk was about Oswalt and his possible role as a starter or as an important weapon out of the Mets bullpen next season.

“He’s a guy that goes out and make pitches,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “Whether he starts or relieves we’ve seen him I think twice out of the pen now and he’s had two really good lengthy outings and has been very effective on very few pitches so it has been nice to know that we have guys like he and Seth that can step in the rotation, can step in the bullpen.”

Callaway was referring to Seth Lugo, another cog out of the pen who finished the ninth inning in a non-save situation. Lugo can also start and has been used in that role.

And with every outing, Lugo and Robert Gsellman do figure to be in the Mets plan for that revamped pen and occasional starting role. With one earned run in 4.0 innings Tuesday night, the Mets bullpen has a 1.44 ERA in 25.0 innings over the last six games.

“Whatever the team needs right now, whether that is starting, spot starting, bullpen, I just want to go out there and get the guys out,” said Oswalt. But I feel good where I am at right now. “

THE GAME: Rookie Jeff McNeil got the game winning run with an RBI double in the eighth inning. The hit was his fourth, tying a career high and he extended his career high winning streak to six games….

Wilmer Flores, 2-for 3, recorded his eighth consecutive game with at least two hits against the Giants which is the longest in franchise history…. The eighth inning was sparked with a leadoff triple from Jose Reyes and he later scored the go-ahead run off the McNeil hit…

The relief outing for Oswalt was his first since his MLB debut on April 25th against the Cardinals and eared his first win as a relief pitcher. It was the Mets eighth scoreless relief outing of at least 3.0 innings this season which is tied for third most in the majors.

