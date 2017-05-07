Mets Being Gutted, Cosmos Settle For Draw • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a gloomy and cold Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets are down 6-0 to the Miami Marlins. After last night’s win, nothing has gone right for the Amazins. Before noon, the club announced that today’s starting pitcher Matt Harvey was sent home to serve a three-day suspension without pay for violating the club’s policy.

Harvey’s replacement, Adam Wick, pitched 3.2 horrendous innings where he gave up 8 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, and 3 home runs in 80 pitches of work. Wick’s replacement Paul Sewlad enters the game and throws a wild pitch which extended the Marlins lead to 6-0.

With the game now in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mets have an uphill battle to climb, tie, and possibly win the game. Can they do it? Stay Tune and Always Believe…

