Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Prior to the first pitch of the New York Mets 2017 Season being hurled by their Opening Day starter, Noah Syndergaard, the organization took a moment to home the life of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo. Tragically, her life came to an end on March 16.

An EMT veteran for 14 years, Arroyo was and will always be the mother to her five sons.

To learn more about Yadira Arroyo, click here.