Mets Hot On The Field, Locker Room Cool & Relaxed • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Today I went early to Citi-Field for the Mets – Brewers game to be able to spend sometime and enjoy the summer like weather in the relaxing open space and gardens by the stadiums press gate. The fact that the weather was at an 80 degree high was too beautiful to miss out not being outdoors.

It was 3 PM and I was a bit surprised to see more fans than usual at this time. As I walked the outside perimeter of the stadium I could not help but to notice and feel the excitement that turns into the electricity inside that has helped the Amazing’s continue on a romp that has them listed as the hottest team in baseball with their winning streak

After relaxing for a while outside the stadium I entered and went straight to the Mets locket room where I got to see and speak to several of the NY Mets. The first thing that I noticed after speaking to Seth Lugo, Wilmer Flores, Adrian González, José Reyes and the 2015 NL LatinoMVP Closer of the year, Jeurys Familia was how relaxed these homeboys were.

The Mets locker room looked more like an early Spring Training locker room rather than the locker room of the hottest team in baseball that might be concerned about a possible ninth straight win.

Jeurys Familia stated it best, “I’m having fun, I’m relaxed and I’m not putting any pressure on myself at all.”

Obviously that is the secret, the NY Mets are relaxed and that is what manager, Mickey Callaway mentioned in the post game interview, “this team is relaxed.” Relaxed they were as they Mets’ 6-5 win over the Brewers at Citi-Field, gives them a nine game winning streak and their Major League-best record to 11-1.

Imagine this: Joey Cora, manager of the Boston Red Sox has his team at an 11-2 record. The Mets are 11-1. Imagine a Boston Red Sox – NY Mets World Series? I could.