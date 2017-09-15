Mets Hurricane Relief Drive At Citi Field [Info] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, the New York Mets and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz are teaming up to hold a Hurricane Relief Drive next week at Citi Field to help those affected in Houston and Florida.

The Mets will be accepting donations at Citi Field next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (September 19-21) from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in front of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda.

Fans driving to the ballpark can enter via the Official Lot G on 126th street and proceed straight to the fire lane in front of the Rotunda. Mets staff will be on hand to unload items from vehicles.

The following items are in need by both communities and will be accepted at the drive:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

Water

Toiletries: including soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, feminine products, combs, picks, brushes

Wipes

Paper goods: toilet paper, paper towels, napkins

Diapers (all sizes)

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray (only new items will be accepted)

The following items will NOT be accepted at the drive: clothing, household items and other items not listed above.

Donations will be delivered to the Houston Food Bank, which provides 800,000 meals a year in southeast Texas, and Mustard Seed, a community outreach organization serving Fort Pierce, Florida.

Fans with questions can contact the Mets Community Engagement Team at [email protected] or 718-565-4321.