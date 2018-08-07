Mets Infield Getting Look For Next Year • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – These remaining few months for the NY Mets will be about next year. The process has started for next year as they try and win ball games to avoid a last place finish in the NL East and Monday night at Citi Field that process continued.

The Mets would take the first of a three game series 6-4 over the Cincinnati Reds. McNeil went 3-for-4 and has gone 8-for-12 in his last three games with two doubles, two homers, and four RBI.

Manager Mickey Callaway has inserted rookies Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil at leadoff and second in the batting order. Rosario is at short and McNeil since his call up two weeks ago from Triple-A Las Vegas has been part of the infield at second base.

Monday the looks continued for both and with the Mets looking to be younger and athletic this could be something the Mets can build with as they strive to contend again.

“I’m more confident up there,” said McNeil. “Definitely like hitting second the last few games.”

McNeil is the 11th Mets player to record two or games with at least three hits within his first career 12 games. That was last accomplished by Jesus Feliciano in 2010 and Mookie Wilson is the only Mets player with three such games within the first 12 games of his career.

Rosario went 1-for-5. He is still adapting to the league and showing more signs of consistency. Rosario scored two runs in each of his last two games, the first time in his career he’s had back-to-back multi-run games.

And if McNeil and Rosario are more consistent, and also stopping balls from going through the middle, that can only help the Mets pitching staff. They showed that with some flash plays Monday night and assisted Noah Syndergaard in getting his seventh win of the season.

Syndergaard tossed 6.1 innings and left the game with one out in the seventh inning. The Right-Hander allowed four runs which snapped a career best 13-start streak allowing no more than three runs.

“Ran out of gas,” said Syndergaard. “Was able to throw my secondary pitches for strikes.”

But the consistency of McNeil and Rosario is also important if the Mets want to make an impact next year. Tuesday night when the series continues with the Reds both will be in the lineup again and should be one-two in the order.

“”He needs to hit the ball to all fields but power should not be a problem with his game,” manager Mickey Callaway said about McNeil who hit his second home run in the sixth inning.

And more of those from McNeil and consistency from Rosario is what that Mets look forward too in the coming months.

