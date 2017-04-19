Mets Jumped The Shark In Loss To Philly [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Hoping to earn his second win of the season, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler had pitched well enough to have a chance. As I’m watching the Mets grounds crew fix and prepare the field for tomorrow’s second game of the game series between the Mets and Phillies, I have to accept the fact that Mets surrendered a win as they jumped the shark.

As a result, New York lost 6-2 to their National League East Rivals.

Losers of four straight games, the Amazins are now 7-7. Unlike the previous three losses, this one was painful to digest. Several things caused the Mets the game on Tuesday night. Number one, New York’s produced three errors, gave up eleven hits to the 5-8 Phillies.

Number two, the Amazins never recovered from Andrés Blanco’s pinch-hit ground-rule double that tied the game for the Philadelphia at two apiece in the eighth inning. Unable to the close the game in the bottom of the ninth, New York surrendered four runs to the Phillies in the tenth inning. With the game now over and the grounds crew working away, one can only hope that New York develops a bullpen strong enough for the season.

As impressive and powerful the Mets are hitting wise, they need to develop their small ball offense. With 148 games left to be played, there will be nights when the bats aren’t firing homers. When that happens, a strong bullpen, solid base running and hitting will be critical. Based on what many of us witnessed on Tuesday night at Citi Field, it’s lacking.