Mets Like New York Gloomy Weather • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s very difficult to win games, especially against potent teams when you have more than half of your everyday players sidelined due to injuries. Just like an infectious disease, the Mets seem to have a hamstring rash pulling many of their key players off the lineup.

If you attended yesterday’s game Vs. the Nationals you did not see, Yoenis Cespedes, Asdrubal Cabrera, Lucas Duda and Travis d’Arnaud. Though you have to give the Mets mucho credit as they kept themselves in the game by a tie score of 3-3, they lost it in extra innings 4-3.

Some might argue that the team had not been hitting well even with the missing players in the lineup. The team is batting .192 in the last seven games and that is not enough to win games and stay above .500.

Just as New York’s weather baffles us with one day feeling like summer and the next like early winter, the Mets are like our weather and Mets fans are looking for the sunny days of summer for both the weather and the team.