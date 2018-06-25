Mets Lose 12th Straight Game To Dodgers [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After 11 innings of Sunday Baseball, the New York Mets lost to their West Coast rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers by a final of 8-7. For the Amazins, this was their 12th straight loss to the Dodgers that dates back to May 28, 2016. Overall, Sunday’s loss marked the Mets sixth straight loss. As a result, they’re 4-18 in their last 22 games.

After a day of baseball in Citi Field and a fabulous evening of SummerStage, I’m exhausted as I have to get ready for Monday. Before I turn for the evening, I’m just going to post George Napolitano’s photos from Saturday’s Mets loss. While the Mets are beatable, George’s photos makes them look like World Champs. Enjoy the photos…