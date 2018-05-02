Mets Lose deGrom, First Place To Braves • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a night the Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves 7-0, their right-handed starter Jacob deGrom was removed after the fourth inning and in the process lost first place. The hyperextended right elbow injury to deGrom is of more concern for their only starter who remained injury free last season.

Leading off the third inning , deGrom took a swing in his last at bat. From there he complained his arm was not feeling right and manager Mickey Callaway removed him after throwing shutout ball on two hits and striking out six.

First there were preliminary reports about deGrom suffering soreness to a bicep. Later, and confirmed after the Mets second straight loss to the Braves, it was the right elbow and deGrom was undergoing an MRI with results to be determined in the morning and prior to the Mets finale of three games with the Braves.

Forget that this was a loss that displaced the Mets from the top spot in the division, a spot they held the entire month of April with their 17-9 start. But now with the expected absence of deGrom, and for how long, the Mets will need to step it up a notch and rely on either Matt Harvey back in the rotation or right-hander Corey Oswalt.

“He’s a big part of our team,” Callaway said about deGrom. “Somebody has to step up.” And there was a concern obvious for Callaway and for his team. DeGrom, until he was removed had not allowed a run in 18.1 innings which matched the second longest scoreless streak of his career.

So obvious if DeGrom, the Mets most reliable starter the past year, sees this injury sidelining him for an extended time, this will be a major blow to the Mets.

“We have to keep fighting,” Asdrubal Cabrera said. “Hope it’s nothing serious and he will be back soon. Changes happen in the sport and we gotta be prepared.” And a mood in the Mets postgame clubhouse was about keeping up the fight even though they looked lifeless against Braves’ starter and winner Sean Newcomb.

Until a Wilmer Flores extra base hit in the ninth inning, the Mets were held hitless after the second inning and finished with three, also getting shut out for the first time this season. Yoenis Cespedes extended his hitting streak to eight games and that was a lone highlight for the night.

Realizing that losing first place is a minor point at the beginning of May, there is also the definite opinion that the Braves, 18-11, and with a young roster, will be a team to contend with in the NL east.

Freddie Freeman drove in one run that gave him 89 RBI in his career against the Mets, third most active. Ender Inciarte went 2-for-4 with is first home run of the season and Nick Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Braves.

However the concern is for Jacob deGrom. The Mets will make decisions Friday morning when the MRI results are released, and there is hope this latest injury to their hard luck pitching staff will not be long term.

“Things you can’t explain,” said Todd Frazier. “Gotta keep fighting.” And for the Mets, who lost first place Wednesday night, all they can do is keep up the fight.

