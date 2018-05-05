Mets Lose Five In A Row, Are They In Trouble? • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Fear does not exist in this ballpark, does it? Pain does not exist in this ballpark, does it? Defeat does not exist in this ballpark, does it? Ya Gotta Believe!

On Saturday night, the New York Mets lost 2-0 to the Colorado Rockies. With the action taking place at Citi Field, the Amazins’ LHP Steven Matz was bested by his Rockies counterpart RHP Chad Bettis. Out of the 88 pitches Matz threw on Cinco de Mayo, the one to Nolan Arenado in the first inning was the game changer as the Rockies jumped to a 1-0 lead. Despite matching Colorado’s six-hit performance, New York failed to produce a run all night. As a result, they lost for the fifth consecutive game. Are the Mets in trouble?

After starting the season with an 11-1 record, the Amazins’ have gone 6-13. Are the Mets in trouble? With Major League Baseball consisting of 162 games, the Mets have played 31 games. Following the loss, Mets skipper Mickey Callaway was asked how would he respond if he was hypothetically asked if the Mets were in trouble. Without missing a beat, the Mets skipper confidently replied, “I would not respond.” There you have it, good night!

Game Summary: Saturday, May 5, 2018