Mets Lose Four Straight, It's Time For Bed! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After a weekend of covering of several sporting and nonsporting events, I arrived to Citi Field optimistic that the New York Mets three-game losing streak will come to a halt. While Saturday was gloomy, Sunday was sunny with fresh air.

Playing against their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals, the Amazins were in position to win. The cards were in place as their hardluck RHP Zack Wheeler was going to duel against Washington’s ace RHP Max Scherzer. If there was a day for the Mets long ball offense to produce some runs, it was Sunday.

Everything was in order until Wheeler threw his first pitch of the game. A few pitches later and with bases loaded, form Amazin-turned-Nat Daniel Murphy sucked all the optimism out of Citi Field with one mighty swing. As the ball retreated to the stand, Murphy’s grand slam had given the Nationals a 4-0 lead after the first.

Truth be told, the rest of Sunday’s game was a blur. The inevitable outcome that the 27,044 spectators and myself knew was that New York was going to lose their fourth straight game. Not even Michal Conforto’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the first swayed our minds. When it was said and hit, we already knew the Mets weren’t going to win.

To be fair, Wheeler did settle himself together as he pitched for 7.0 innings and allowed four runs, four hits. Unfortunately, for Wheeler, he picked up the loss. After 19 games into the season, the Mets are going to have make several decisions. Who stays? Who goes?

When frustrating outcomes like this take place, it’s best to go to sleep…