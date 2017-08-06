Mets Are Losing, Mancuso Honored For Volunteerism • Latino Sports

Credit: Rich Mancuso/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – With a season once full of promise, it’s now one of bitter disappointment and reverse calls for the New York Mets. Losers of six of their last seven games, the Amazins are being manhandled 5-0 by the team formerly from Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Dodgers. And the sad thing about this mess is that we’re only in the fourth inning here in Citi Field.

The only good baseball news I’ve heard in Citi Field all day was that longtime Latino Sports baseball writer Rich Mancuso was recognized for his volunteer work by the Castle Hill Little League in the Bronx and the Liga Los Trinitarios from the Dominican Republic.

For as long as I’ve known Rich, he’s always been involved with Youth Baseball. If you’ve ever volunteered for any cause, then you’re aware of the time, fundraising, networking and out-of-pockets costs that goes unrecognized. Let’s not forget the time invested in getting to know the children and their families you’re serving.

When it comes to Youth Sports, it’s always more about the sport. In the case of Rich, not only does he cover baseball for a living, he believes in the ideals that could be instilled to many of our young children who live and breathe the game. In an era of alternative facts, it’s good to see that the actions of volunteers like Rich are indeed making a difference.

From all of us at Latino Sports… Congratulations Rich!