Mets Off To An Amazin' Start [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Kudos to Mets manager Mickey Callaway and the team for winning the first five out their six games. Following Wednesday’s 4-2 afternoon home win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Amazins’ traveled to Washington where they crushsed the Nationals 8-2 on Thursday afternoon. With a 5-1 record, the future looks bright…

Even though, the season is relatively young, moments like these will help many believe that their beloved Mets will be competitive all season. With that said, please enjoy George Napolitano’s photos from Wednesday’s game. Thank you George! Have fun in New Orleans covering WrestleMania 34. With that said, enjoy the rest of Rusev Day!