Mets Opening Day - A Great Day For Baseball Fans • Latino Sports

The baseball Gods must have been in sync with the NY Mets yesterday as the temperature was pleasant for a baseball-opening day in New York. The sun was out and the above 60° temperature was perfect for the second largest opening day crowd in Mets history.

The fans came out and that was obvious as the Citi-Field parking lots were all full and there were cars parked in every available spot along the park leading up to City Field. There were also cars along the fence surrounding the Mets parking lots and the cars in every spot under the highway and along the now demolished streets where the once chop shops used to be.

The fans came out and they were not disappointed. The fans got to see what they were all waiting to see from the only New York team that has been bringing post-season games to the city. They saw one of their ace pitchers, Noah Syndergaard, pitch six scoreless innings, walking none and striking out seven with a combination of high-90s sinkers and demonic breaking balls, all below a low pitch count of 86.

They saw some key hitting and running when Wilmer Flores raced home from second base on a single to center field by Asdrubal Cabrera. Flores not necessarily known for fast feet made this one close when the umpires out call were overturned after a video review (I’m sure many Mets fans were praising MLB for bringing video review to the game). That made the score 1-0 and jumped started the Mets offence to eventually

Fans wanted to see Mets batters like, Curtis Granderson who drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Bruce who drew a bases-loaded walk and Lucas Duda who cleared the bases with a double to left-center field. Fans also saw clutch hitting a good defense and a bullpen with Mets’ relievers. Hansel Robles and Fernando Salas who each tossed scoreless innings, and a closer like Gsellman who closed it out in the ninth, getting some work as he waits for his first start.

It was a great opening day game that the Mets beat the Braves 6-0.