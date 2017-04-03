Mets Opening Day Pregame Photos • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Opening Day has arrived to Citi Field! After a disappointing and heartbreaking end to their 2016 season of Major League Baseball, the atmosphere right now is bubbling with optimism. Is this the Amazins year to win it all?

Will pitching remain healthy? Will the offense tie or shatter last season’s home record of 281 home runs. Or will they be ravaged with injuries and mediocre play? Who knows? What I do know is that outside of Citi Field, Flushing is rocking. If you took the 7 Train to the game, then you either enjoyed the conversations or you were part of it.

With Noah Syndergaard making his first career Opening Day start, he will be the third-youngest Opening Day starter in team history behind Dwight Gooden and Tom Seaver. Once he throws his first pitch of the 2017 season, will have the opportunity to pick up is first win of the season.

In the spirit of Opening Day, this will be the Mets fifth one at Citi Field and 56th overall. According to the Elias Sports Bureay, the Mets 35-20 Opening Day record, .636 winning percentage is the highest of all of time in the Majors. With that said, here’s some photos…