Mets Opening Day vs. Braves [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – A day after covering WrestleMania 33 from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, well-respected Professional Wrestling photographer George Napolitano covered today’s New York Mets Opening Day 6-0 victory over their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

In front of an enthusiastic Citi Field crowd of 44,384, Napolitano was to capture the action and determination the Amazins are going to need this season on their quest of making it to the postseason for the third straight year. With that said, here’s George’s photos…