Mets Overpower Marlins As They Continue Winning • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Whenever I’m at Citi Field covering a baseball game, it’s become my routine to play Claude Debussy’s classic, Clair de Lune, after the ballgame. Regardless of the outcome, win, lose, or postponed, listening to this classic while I’m watching the grounds crew and maintenance staff in action is beautiful.

After a night which included a rain delay, the ones who remained to work can appreciate the wind calmly making her presence felt as she hovers the ballpark. After winning their third straight contest, the New York Mets will have the opportunity to sweep the Marlins as they attempt to win their fourth straight game. How possible is this?

On Friday night, the Mets rallied from a six-run deficit to gut the Marlins in extra innings by a final score of 8-7. In a rematch between the two teams, New York instanteously jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Unlike other nights where the Amazins relied on the offense to produce home run, it was the utilization of small ball that forced the opposition to make three errors for the night. Combined with the team’s overall 7-hit performance and 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position performance, the Mets overpowered Miami to a 11-3 victory.

Ravaged with key injuries to David Wright, Yoenis Céspedes, Noah Syndergaard, and now Asdrúbal Cabrera who injured his thumb on a routine play before the rain delay took effect, the Amazins (14-15) are only one game away from a .500 record. Regardless of the players currently lost to the Mets ever-changing starting line-up, the game must go on.

On Saturday, Mets leftfielder Michael Conforto demonstrated why he’s the team’s leadoff man as he drew two walks with bases loaded. Whether Conforto hits or walks, pitchers are forced to work when he’s up on the mound.

In addition, José Reyes is producing numbers his .198 doesn’t reflect. Did you know that Reyes has a 12-game on-base streak. When in that position, Reyes is 15-for-43, batting .348 with seven extra-base hits. His first base counterpart, T.J. Rivera has produced four RBI in two games. Currently and on a solid streak, Rivera has gone 12-for-30 as he’s batted .400. Broken down, Rivera’s produced eight runs, five doubles, one homer and five RBI.

To wrap this up before tomorrow’s 1:05pm game, Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman outdueled Marlins pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne in his route to earn his second win of the season. Despite giving up two home runs, Gsellman solidly pitched for five innings in which he surrendered 8 eights, three runs on an 83-pitching performance.

