Mets Players Honored For Unifying Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

by Nick Diunte – Twitter – @examinebaseball

New York, NY – In March, the Puerto Rican baseball team in the World Baseball Classic captured the hearts of Boricuas worldwide when they made a run all the way to the championship against the United States.

With the residents Commonwealth facing a financial collapse and crime ravaging their cities, they turned towards baseball to unify around a common cause.

Julio Pabon, the president of Latino Sports, followed closely as his fellow Puertorriqueños carried the flag for their people. On Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Café Rubio in Queens, he honored four members of the New York Mets — Ricky Bones, Seth Lugo, Rene Rivera, and T.J. Rivera for their ability to lift the spirits of Puerto Ricans both off and on the field.

For Bronx native T.J. Rivera, representing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic was a transformational event. Playing with Puerto Rico opened his eyes to the effect the game has on people that can’t be shown in a box score. “The experience was unbelievable,” T.J. Rivera said. “I think it was something bigger than just a game.”

Each player was presented with a special framed hand drawn caricature that depicted them in action as a member of Team Puerto Rico. Watching their humble appreciation as they accepted their awards was a direct reflection of their Puerto Rican pride.

Pabon’s ceremony ensured that their contributions to the morale of the struggling nation were recognized in their proper context. “These guys that are here today did such an incredible job that everybody in the island was watching, from ninety-year-olds to nine-year-olds,” Pabon said.

“Every town had a giant screen watching these guys play. Puerto Rico has one of the highest crime rates in the metropolitan areas. During those weeks, there was no crime, no fatalities. That was a major achievement for an island that was riddled with a whole bunch of issues because of the drug situation. What these guys did was incredible.”