Mets Pregame Pics: DJ Razor & Brockmire • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s Tuesday night and I’m at Citi Field where it the New York Mets still lead the Philadelphia Phillies by a 2-1 score. Mets RHP Zack Wheeler pitched five innings in which he gave up four hits and one home run in 99 pitches. Showing promise of a solid season, Wheeler registered seven strikeouts and gave up one sole run.

Hours before tonight’s game I arrived to Citi Field. For me, walking around a quiet stadium is peaceful. It clears my mind and I’m able to watch the grind and work that goes behind each and every game that I cover. My purpose behind covering baseball isn’t to interview players and coaches or provide analysis. For the record, those guys are cool. Besides, we have a team of credentialed writers who already do amazing work for us here.

Don’t get me wrong, interviewing players and coaches can be fun. In the past I’ve done it but I prefer writing or taking pictures about the stuff that isn’t heavily covered. I know and I’ve heard it before… sports coverage today is all about driving traffic and generating hits.

With that said, a fan made the decision to rush the field and he got caught.

Back to the game and enjoy my photos of the work station of the Mets official deejay, DJ Razor. As a bonus, I have pictures of Forrest Hills own, Hank Azaria. He is the star of the show, Brockmire and for more than two decades , he’s been on The Simpsons where he’s voiced and I quote, “Moe Szyslak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson, and numerous others.”