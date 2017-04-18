Mets Pregame Pics: DJ Razor & Hank Azaria • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s Tuesday night and I’m at Citi Field where it the New York Mets still lead the Philadelphia Phillies by a 2-1 score. Mets RHP Zack Wheeler pitched five innings in which he gave up four hits and one home run in 99 pitches. Showing promise of a solid season, Wheeler registered seven strikeouts and gave up one sole run.

Hours before tonight’s game I arrived to Citi Field. For me, walking around a quiet stadium is peaceful. It clears my mind and I’m able to watch the grind and work that goes behind each and every game that I cover. My purpose behind covering baseball isn’t to interview players and coaches or provide analysis. For the record, those guys are cool. Besides, we have a team of credentialed writers who already do amazing work for us here.

Don’t get me wrong, interviewing players and coaches can be fun. In the past I’ve done it but I prefer writing or taking pictures about the stuff that isn’t heavily covered. I know and I’ve heard it before… sports coverage today is all about driving traffic and generating hits.

With that said, a fan made the decision to rush the field and he got caught.

With that said, enjoy my photos of the work station of the Mets official deejay, DJ Razor. As a bonus, I have pictures of Forrest Hills own, Hank Azaria. He is the star of the show, Brockmire and for more than two decades , he’s been on The Simpsons where he’s voiced and I quote, “Moe Szyslak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson, and numerous others.”