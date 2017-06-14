Mets Rally, Dodgers vs. Indians Photos • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Wednesday night was a magical night that reminded us why anything can happen in a nine-inning game of baseball.Down by two runs in the early going, the New York Mets (30-34) rallied to defeat the Chicago Cubs (32-33) by a final score of 9-4.

Playing with fatigue, Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey was brutally battered for four innings. In his time on the mound, Harvey surrendered back-to-back home runs to kickoff the game. Overall, the Cubs produced three home runs, and four runs off Harvey.

Had it not been for the offense and bullpen coming through, the Mets would have suffered their second straight loss. The Bullpen Amazin’ kept New York in the game as they held the Cubs scoreless for the remaining final five innings of the game. The pitching unit of Paul Sewald, Francisco Salas, Jerry Blevins, and Addison Reed combined to hold the defending World Series champs to five hits, zero runs, zero home runs as they struck out six batters. The highlight of the game goes to Mets Curtis Granderson.

Granderson, who is one of the nicest professional ballplayers, blasted his 300th career home run in the eighth inning. Not only was it a milestone run, it was the go-ahead run for the Amazins.

