Mets Return Home and Pound Blue Jays • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – This was a win the Mets needed and the way it was done at Citi Field Tuesday evening made their last miserable homestand seem like it never existed. And after waiting over an hour and twenty minutes for the first pitch, due to nasty weather, it was worth the wait.

The first interleague series of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Mets responded with a 12-2 win. The lineup produced 16-hits, their second best output of the season and Noah Syndergaard adjusted his fastball that enabled him to toss 5.0 innings on two runs.

Syndergaard wasn’t dominant and his lineup responded. The Mets snapped a six-game home losing streak and their 12 runs surpassed the ten they scored on their last homestand of six games against the Braves and Reds.

“We needed it,” said manager Mickey Callaway. “We had a lot of production from the bottom of the lineup. A lot of good at bats.”

Indeed the Mets broke out at the plate. Juan Lagares drove in a career high-tying three runs and tied his career high in hits for a a game with four. And it seems also that the Blue Jays are the perfect remedy for the Mets at Citi Field as they improved to 12-0 against them at home.

It was also a career high game for Amed Rosario with three hits and a career high -tying two runs batted in. More so, Rosario had his best game batting ninth in the order a spot that Callaway intends to retain for the young shortstop.

“More at bats and seeing better pitches in that spot,” said Rosario who just missed a home run for the cycle and is hitting .379 with three doubles and four RBI in his last nine games.

Syndergaard, 3-1 on the season also helped his cause. He drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the second inning and had a game tying sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. The double was his second of the season.

Devin Mesoraco, newly acquired last week from the Reds in the trade for Matt Harvey, also had a two-run homer in the eighth inning. It was his third of the season and second with the team. Syndergaard and his new catcher were on the same page when it came to adjusting the fastball against the Blue Jays.

Exactly a win the Mets needed and without Yoenis Cespedes in the lineup. The Mets outfielder underwent an MRI earlier in the day with recurring pain to his left quad. He is day-to-day and there is no word as to whether Cespedes will be in the lineup for the finale of this brief two-game series Wednesday afternoon.

Comment Rich Mancuso: [email protected]