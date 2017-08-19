Mets vs. Marlins Series: Playing For Next Year • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Subway Series over for the New York Mets and all that meant was more preparation in what has become a lost season. Usually there is that low after a Mets-Yankees series in New York and this year that applies to the Mets. They are at their lowest point while the Yankees chase Boston with goals to play in October.

So with the Miami Marlins in town at Citi Field, a three-game series with no hype, and as both teams look at next year, the only interest is how the Mets finish in the standings.

This was not the way it was planned: Mets 53-66, fourth place in the NL East. Marlins 58-61, second place and 14.0 games behind the first place Nationals. And the Marlins with a five game lead that separates them from the Mets, so this series still means something.

Meaning pride and the Mets chasing the Marlins, instead of the Nationals? Let’s put this in another perspective as a series that should have been significant when the season started did not get there. The Marlins are young and were viable contenders with an outfield contingent that hits home runs.

Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna. With the exception of Stanton, the Major League leader in home runs, 44, Yelich and Ozuna are not household names and fans are accustomed to seeing Stanton hit long bombs out of the ballpark and those three have the potential to be the best outfield in the game.

If Stanton and Ozuna continue to maintain the top two spots in RBI production, they would be the first two teammates to finish one and two among NL outfielders since Matt Holliday and Brad Hawpe, with 137 and 116 for Colorado in 2007.

Contrast that to the Mets and there is a comparison with their production from the outfield. Prior to Jay Bruce and his departure of 29 home runs to Cleveland, the Mets outfield sat second in the National League with the home run ball. After that, comparison to pitching staffs tells the story with the Marlins team ERA 9th in the league and the Mets 14th.

The expectations of course for the Mets did not span out, a promising starting rotation that has been hindered by injuries and adversity. Next year, if the Mets are to be viable again they need Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz to rebound. Jacob deGrom has become the ace and barring any misfortunes, the righthander is expected to continue his success.

Yes, there are some comparisons. And that includes this Mets movement of getting younger with Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith in the infield. The Marlins are young and will also have new ownership with the partners that Derek Jeter brought along to make this franchise viable next season.

But for three games at Citi Field, these two teams are playing out the schedule and moving along to next year. All that is remaining of the suspense is where the Mets and Marlins end up in the standings.

A disappointing turn of events for the Mets, this after a World Series appearance of two years ago. And for the Marlins, perhaps sooner, a return to the postseason.

BREAKING NEWS: Curtis Granderson has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.