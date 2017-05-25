Mets Squander Opportunity Against The Padres • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – I don’t even know where to begin. After 45 games into the season, the New York Mets continue to stifle their chances of winning ball games. For the second night in a row and in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets were in position where they could have sent the game into extra innings where they could have potentially won the game.

Or not? Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Amazins trailed the Padres by a score of 4-2. After the first out where Travis d’Arnaud grounded out, Juan Lagares was walked. With a man on first, Michael Conforto, who struggled thoroughtout the game with his four strikeouts and 0-for-4 perfomance, finally hit the ball as it fell past the hole opened at second base.

With the potential game-tying and game-winning runs on base, Mets SS Jose Reyes grounded out. Moments later, Lagares scored while Conforto was caught stealing second. To wrap it up, Jay Bruce popped out ot foul territory. As a result, the ball game ended by a final score of 4-3. Ballgame and the Amazins finish their homestand with a 3-3 record.

The star of Thursday night was Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet who pitched five strong innings in which he struck out eight batter and allowed one run in his major league debut.

For the Amazins, their starting pitcher Rafael Montero lasted three innings in which he managed to escape the first inning down 2-0 in 45 pitches of work. For the game, Montero threw 87 pitches. Not a great performance by Montero. Nevertheless Montero managed to find some rhythm. Over time, if he’s able to find his pitching confidence, watch out!

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…