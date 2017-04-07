Mets Still Down, GLOW Coming to Netflix • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s now the bottom of the fifth inning here at Citi Field and the New York Mets are down 7-1 to their National League East rivals, the Miami Marlins.

With this being the fourth game of the season, there’s no reason to the believe that sky is falling on the Amazins. Regardless of his horrendous 77-pitches, five runs allowed, and 12.27 ERA, four strikeout performance, it was great to see Mets RHP Zack Wheeler on the mound.

For Wheeler, this was his first major league start since September 25, 2014 against the Washington Nationals. Ideally, it would have been great had he pitched for five innings. However, baseball is a long season. Over time, Wheeler will hopefully find his groove and finish the the season with a solid performance.

On a night like this where the home team is being crushed, it’s the perfect reason for my mind to wander off between innings. To be honest, at least 90% of the stuff in my head is useless. The only time my useless knowledge serves a purpose is when I’m playing trivia night at a pub. Other than that, it doesn’t serve a purpose.

One memory or piece of useless information I possess is my admiration for the 80s show, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling… GLOW for short. Before my teen years and beyond, GLOW was one of my favorite wreslting shows. From the opening rap song to the vignettes and of course, the matches… GLOW was fun to watch.

Recently, the fine folks from Netflix sent me some picutures of their upcoming original show, GLOW. As stated in the press release they sent…

Inspired by the short-lived, but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners.

Enjoy the photos and the Mets are still down 7-1 to Miami…