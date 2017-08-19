 Mets Strategy: Fire Sale or Building For Future? • Latino Sports

Baseball

Mets Strategy: Fire Sale or Building For Future?

By

on

Queens, NY – We are barely getting over the news that the New York Mets had traded outfielder, Curtis Granderson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday when today we wake up to the news that another player and another good friend, Rene Rivera was awarded to the Chicago Cubs on a waiver claim.

Rene Rivera at a recent awards ceremony. (Photo Blanca Canino-Vigo, Latino Sports)

Rene Rivera at a recent awards ceremony. (Photo Blanca Canino-Vigo, Latino Sports)

Two players within 24 hours. OK, Sandy Alderson give us some bit of light as to the strategy here? We know that the Mets have a solid core group of pitchers and with Familia due to return soon the bullpen should be solid as well.

You also have been bringing up youngsters from the minors making for a much younger team. Now, is this a strategy, preparing for 2018 and beyond?

The Mets are presently, 20 games back in the National League East standings, in fourth place behind: Atlanta (19 games back), Miami (14 games) and Washington in first place.

Perhaps most Mets fans would agree with this strategy? I don’t know, but look forward to hearing from my Mets fans.

What do you think is going on with the Mets?

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

Recommended for you