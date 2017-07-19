Mets Three-Game Losing Streak Snapped • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – As hot and humid as it was today, I had a feeling today was going to be a good day at the Citi Field. Playing their third game of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Mets ended their three-game losing streak as they paced to a 7-3 Wednesday night victory.

Leading the way for the Amazins was RHP Jacob deGrom. After a shaky first inning, deGrom settled in and cruised to this 11th win of the season. Wednesday night’s win was his seventh straight. In 6.2 innings of work, deGrom threw 110 pitches in which he allowed seven hits, one walk, and one run. For the night, he struck out three batters.

For the Amazins, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after the first two innings more than insured their victory. For the season, New York has scored a total of 68 runs in the first inning. As a result, they are now fifth in the league with most runs produced in the first inning.

In a game where neither side played well, the best offense the Cardinals could muster was when they scored three runs between the seventh and eighth innings of the game.

Closing the game out for the Mets was Addison Reed. In a season where the Amazins’ pitching staff have struggled all season, Reed is one of the few bright spots as he’s 16-for-18 in save opportunities. With a 42-50 record, the Mets still have an opportunity for a late season push. As easy as it sounds, do the Amazins’ have enough offense and pitching to make a final run? Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe… Thursday’s the series finale.

Game Summary: Wednesday, July 19, 2017