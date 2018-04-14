Mets Win 9th Straight, Amazin' Field [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Friday night, the New York Mets won their ninth straight game as they held on to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers by a 6-5 final score. Prior to the game, I took the opportunity to walk the field for the first time this season. Amazin’ walk, fantastic win!
Game Summary: Friday, April 13, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Mets 6 (11-1), Brewers 5 (7-7)
- WINNING PITCHER: Steven Matz (1-1; 5.1IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB, 5SO, 2HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Zach Davies (0-2; 4.1IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 4SO, 2HR)
- SAVE: Jeurys Familia (7)
- HOME RUNS (Mets): Todd Frazier (1st HR/2nd Inning & 2nd HR/4th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Brewers): Hernan Perez (2nd HR/4th Inning); Ryan Braun (3rd HR/6th Inning); Travis Shaw (2nd HR/8th Inning)
- ATTENDANCE: 34,921
- TIME: 3:10