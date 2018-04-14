 Mets Win 9th Straight, Amazin' Field [Photos] • Latino Sports

Mets Win 9th Straight, Amazin’ Field [Photos]

Flushing, NY – On Friday night, the New York Mets won their ninth straight game as they held on to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers by a 6-5 final score. Prior to the game, I took the opportunity to walk the field for the first time this season. Amazin’ walk, fantastic win!

Game Summary: Friday, April 13, 2018

  • FINAL SCORE: Mets 6 (11-1), Brewers 5 (7-7)
  • WINNING PITCHER: Steven Matz (1-1; 5.1IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB, 5SO, 2HR)
  • LOSING PITCHER: Zach Davies (0-2; 4.1IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 4SO, 2HR)
  • SAVE: Jeurys Familia (7)
  • HOME RUNS (Mets): Todd Frazier (1st HR/2nd Inning & 2nd HR/4th Inning)
  • HOME RUNS (Brewers): Hernan Perez (2nd HR/4th Inning); Ryan Braun (3rd HR/6th Inning); Travis Shaw (2nd HR/8th Inning)
  • ATTENDANCE: 34,921
  • TIME: 3:10
