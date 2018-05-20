Mets Win Back-To-Back Games on Flores Walk-off • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing NY – Wilmer Flores approached his at bat in the bottom of the ninth Saturday night at Citi Field as if it were the first or fifth inning and the sacrifice fly to left with no out gave the Mets another win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This was significant because the Mets were trailing in the eighth inning and it appeared once again they would fail to win back-to back games. Instead, the Mets with their 5-4 come from behind win, and feeling this better momentum, won consecutives games for the first time since winning nine straight from April 3-13.

Yes, it has been a long time coming. But the Mets, according to manager Mickey Callaway felt they were never out of this one. Despite starter Steven Matz tossing 4.0 innings, four earned runs and two strikeouts, and failing to get the number eight hitter out, there was that good feeling in the clubhouse and it had a lot to do with consecutive wins.

Also, the Mets got to a tough and good Diamondbacks bullpen. Flores got hs second walk-off RBI of the season off left-hander Andrew Chafin who entered the final inning with a 10-game scoreless streak.

And it was Brandon Nimmo who opened the inning with a double off the fence in right off Chafin. All of which led to Flores coming home with the walk-off run. Prior to all of that, the eighth inning in a game that was played in dense fog all night, Devin Mesoraco took Arizona reliever Archie Bradley for a two-run homer over the left field fence that tied the score at 4.

“This is big for us” said Callaway. “Bradley did not seem to phase these guys. They put up good at bats all night.” The Mets, as Calalway said, did not give away pitches and made all of their bats productive despite being held to four hits from Arizona starter Patrick Corbin.

Matz seemed to be heading to his fourth loss until the late inning dramatics. He had command of his pitches but continued to have issues in getting out the number eight hitter. Callaway said it is a failure to go with a fastball as Matz in those situations continues to rely on a changeup.

John Murphy Ryan hit his career-high fourth home run for Arizona, a two run shot in the fourth inning off Matz. And Paul Goldschmidt tied the game with a silo home run in the fourth inning after the Mets took a 2-1 lead.

A good win for the Mets as they try and get a sweep of the three game series Sunday afternoon with 3-1 Noah Syndergaard on the mound opposing right- hander Clay Buchholz who is seeking his first win.

Comment: [email protected]