Mets Win Home Finale, Terry Collins Last Hurrah? • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Terry Collins in all probability is not returning to guide the NY Mets for another year and after the home finale at Citi Field Wednesday night there was no official word if this was his last home game as the manager. One will never know and any type of official announcement about Collins’ future won’t be known for another few days.

That is the speculation as the Mets and their manager have three more games down in Philadelphia this weekend before wrapping up a season that they want to forget. But Collins and the Mets went about their business and concluded their home season on a high note with a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

So with a day off Thursday, and with the future of Terry Collins to be determined after that final game Sunday afternoon, it was all business. The Mets and Collins said they were not distracted about all the talk of a likely managerial change.

“Three games left, I go about my job the way you’re supposed to,” Collins said after the Mets home finale. In other words, Collins was avoiding the inevitable and much speculated talk that his seven years as the manager will end after the season finale Sunday afternoon.

And in all due credit to Collins, with all the distractions and with meaningless games that remained, he continued to manage as if the Mets were in a late September pennant chase. But this has been a season of misery for the Mets with injuries and everything that could go wrong and instead of postseason baseball they are going home early and restructure for next year.

“Like a second father,” said Jose Reyes about his manager. “He’s meant a lot to me.” Reyes is in a walk-off year of a contract and in his second stint as a New York Met. The future uncertain, Reyes said he hoped this was not his last home game at Citi Field.

He said, “ I don’t make that decision.” And Terry Collins perhaps won’t have any decision making in that decision about Jose Reyes. At second base Wednesday night, Reyes went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and scored a run.

“Always great to win your last home game,” he said. The Mets last home game saw the team finish their year at Citi Field with a final mark of 37-44, not what was expected, but they finished with three straight wins and wrapped up a final homestand of the season at 4-3.

The highlight was another home run ball, Dominic Smith, certain to return as a future of where this team can go. He hit a three run pinch hit homer in the seventh inning. That gave the Mets 221 home runs on the season which extended their single-season franchise record.

But on this night, the finale at Citi Field it was all about the manager. Terry Collins may have managed his last game at Citi Field and the memories of a 2015 World Series are the highlight. It is said that Collins does not want to retire and a decision may have been rendered.

However there are three more games. Until the end, Terry Collins will manage his team because he always wants to win ballgames.