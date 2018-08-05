 Mets Win, NY's Walking Dead & Local Renaissance • Latino Sports

Mets Win, NY’s Walking Dead & Local Renaissance

Flushing, NY – In a game where I only stayed for six innings at Citi Field, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler won his fourth consecutive game. He out-pitched his Braves counterpart Kevin Gausman and led the New York Mets to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Altanta Braves.

Game Summary: Saturday, August 4, 2018

  • FINAL SCORE: Mets 3 (45-63) vs. Braves 0 (59-48)
  • WINNING PITCHER: Zack Wheeler (6-6; 7.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 9SO, 0HR)
  • LOSING PITCHER: Kevin Gausman (5-9; 5.0IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 2SO, 0HR)
  • SAVE: Robert Gsellman (6)
  • HOME RUNS (Mets): None
  • HOME RUNS (Braves): None
  • ATTENDANCE: 36,946
  • TIME: 2:41

