Mets Win, NY's Walking Dead & Local Renaissance • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – In a game where I only stayed for six innings at Citi Field, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler won his fourth consecutive game. He out-pitched his Braves counterpart Kevin Gausman and led the New York Mets to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Altanta Braves.
Game Summary: Saturday, August 4, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Mets 3 (45-63) vs. Braves 0 (59-48)
- WINNING PITCHER: Zack Wheeler (6-6; 7.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 9SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Kevin Gausman (5-9; 5.0IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 2SO, 0HR)
- SAVE: Robert Gsellman (6)
- HOME RUNS (Mets): None
- HOME RUNS (Braves): None
- ATTENDANCE: 36,946
- TIME: 2:41