Mets Win, NY's Walking Dead & Local Renaissance • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – In a game where I only stayed for six innings at Citi Field, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler won his fourth consecutive game. He out-pitched his Braves counterpart Kevin Gausman and led the New York Mets to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Altanta Braves.

Game Summary: Saturday, August 4, 2018