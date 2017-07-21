Mets Win, Yoenis Céspedes Comments • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a hot and humid evening at Citi Field, the New York Mets defeated the Oakland Athletics by a final score of 7-5. Winning pitcher was Hansel Robles (5-1). Losing pitcher was Paul Blackburn (1-1). Michael Conforto hit his 17th and 18th home run of the season. There was a total of 26,969 spectators in attendance. Did I leave anything out?

I guess I should mention the comments Yoenis Céspedes made during an interview with Susan Slusser for the San Francisco Chronicle about how he hopes to finish his career with the Athletics. In addition to expressing his love for Oakland, he also expressed his admiration of A’s manager Bob Melvin. I read the article several times and the only question I have is, “what was so controversial about Céspedes comments?”